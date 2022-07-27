BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Breckenridge Police Department and United States Marshals Service is searching for a man wanted in connection with the 2019 death of his co-worker.

The incident happened on Nov. 6, 2019, when a co-worker called 911 to report that his roommate, Brendan Rye, was unconscious at the condo they were living in.

When police arrived at the condo, they said Rye was unresponsive in the bathroom. His roommate, Miles Fernando Tovar, was lying on the floor in the hallway between the two bedrooms.

Rye was later pronounced dead.

U.S. Marshals and BPD are now searching for Tovar.

Tovar is facing the following charges, according to BPD:

Manslaughter

First degree burglary

First degree criminal trespass

Harassment

U.S. Marshals described Tovar as the following:

White or Hispanic man

5 feet 11 inches tall

165 pounds

Brown eyes

Brunette hair

A tattoo on his right shoulder that says “In God I Trust” and a tattoo on his left arm that is flowing lines from his left shoulder to his left arm

Tovar has also used the alias Miles James Hippner, U.S. Marshals said.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Tovar. If you have any information, please contact BPD Detective Jennifer Johnson at 970-453-2251 extension 1662, You can also email Johnson at jenniferj@townofbreckenridge.com. Tips can also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals website.