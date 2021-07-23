US Forest Service shuts down camping in Poudre Canyon through weekend and beyond

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Camping at U.S. Forest Service sites along Poudre Canyon is off limits through Wednesday following this week’s deadly floods.

The agency issued the closure earlier this week. It includes all recreation areas operated by the U.S. Forest Service, meaning hiking trails and day use areas are also closed.

“We need to assess whether there’s any damage to anything, any of the infrastructure,” said Reghan Cloudman, Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Forest Service.

Cloudman says they’re also concerned about the potential for more flash floods in the area.

“We really ask people to respect the closures. It’s for their safety and also for the first responder’s safety. We don’t want to have to be searching for people. If there has to be a call for more evacuations, there’s an easy way for residents to get out,” said Cloudman.

Many of the impacted areas were also closed during the Cameron Peak Fire and some are still damaged. You can find closure map at the U.S. Forest Service website.