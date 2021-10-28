US Forest Service hiring for seasonal jobs across the country

DENVER (KDVR) — The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service is hiring for temporary and seasonal jobs in many locations in the county. Applications will be accepted from Nov. 5-12.
Available Positions:
- Visitor Information Assistant
- Archaeological Technician
- Forestry Technician
- Engineering Technician
- Biological Technician
- Other positions in fire, trails, timber, administration, recreation and fisheries
To Apply:
- Visit the Forest Service website to search for available positions.
- Establish a profile and build or upload a resume at the USAJOBS site, it’s a lengthy process, so scheduele time to complete your profile.
- Apply on USAJOBS.
- For more information, contact Human Resources Management at (877) 372-7248, Option 2.
- Go to the USAJOBS Help Center for assistance.
- Volunteer positions are available.