US Forest Service hiring for seasonal jobs across the country

Credit: Forest Service

DENVER (KDVR) — The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service is hiring for temporary and seasonal jobs in many locations in the county. Applications will be accepted from Nov. 5-12.

Available Positions:

  • Visitor Information Assistant
  • Archaeological Technician
  • Forestry Technician
  • Engineering Technician
  • Biological Technician
  • Other positions in fire, trails, timber, administration, recreation and fisheries

To Apply:

  • Visit the Forest Service website to search for available positions.
  • Establish a profile and build or upload a resume at the USAJOBS site, it’s a lengthy process, so scheduele time to complete your profile.
  • Apply on USAJOBS.
  • For more information, contact Human Resources Management at (877) 372-7248, Option 2.
  • Go to the USAJOBS Help Center for assistance.
  • Volunteer positions are available.

