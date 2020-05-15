US Attorney files motion to have Loveland man accused of possessing pipe bombs detained until trial

DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday, US Attorney Jason Dunn filed a motion requesting that Bradley Bunn, the Loveland man accused of possessing pipe bombs, be detained pending trial.

The motion reads:

This motion is based upon new information that neither of the key protections previously discussed as conditions of release is viable at this time, namely residence at a halfway house and in-patient mental health treatment.

The government also incorporates by reference new information set forth in its motion at ECF17 and to be proffered in the hearing scheduled on May 18, 2020. For these reasons, the government submits that there are no conditions or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of any other person and the community.”

Bunn is facing federal charges after investigators found four pipe bombs at his home in the 5500 block of Gabriel Drive on May 3.