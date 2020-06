U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KDVR) – A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one charge and four specifications of Uniform Code of Military Justice Article 112a wrongful use of cocaine.

Cadet Fist Class Kyler Ehm was sentenced by a military judge to a reprimand, forfeiture in pay of $700 per month for four months and two months of confinement.

Ehm will also have a federal drug conviction on his record.