PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A young child was killed Sunday morning in a crash on U.S. 85 near Justin Avenue, according to Platteville first responders.

Matt Concialdi, chief of Platteville EMS, said initial reports show 10 people were inside an SUV when it turned left in front of a semi-truck. Concialdi said that includes a young child and an infant, both of whom were sitting on laps unrestrained.

“The force of a crash is so strong that there’s no way you can hold a child or infant in your hands,” Concialdi said.

Most of the people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital, and a young child was pronounced dead at the scene. Concialdi said no child seats were found inside the vehicle or at the scene.

“This was truly heartbreaking,” he said. “Some of my paramedics have reported that this was one of the worst crashes that they’ve been on, and these are seasoned paramedics.”

A photo shows a deadly U.S. 85 crash in Platteville, Colorado, on Sept. 10, 2023. (Credit: Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District)

Concialdi said statistics show the risk of injuries goes down by 70-80% of children are properly restrained in a car seat. He said this is a tragic reminder to buckle up and to make sure kids are properly restrained.

“If there’s too many occupants for the vehicle, we ask that you get a second vehicle or do a rideshare,” he said. “We want you to arrive alive.”

It’s unclear if the driver of the SUV will face any charges in connection to the incident. Platteville Police have not ruled out impaired driving, and the investigation continues.