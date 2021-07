Rollover on US 6 (photo from Golden Fire)

CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Colorado State Patrol said US 6 is reopened after Golden Fire and troopers cleared a rollover crash through Clear Creek Canyon.

All Golden Fire apparatus are now clearing Clear Creek Canyon the roadway will be reopened. — Golden Fire (@GoldenCOFire) July 10, 2021

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed both directions of traffic on US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon from Golden to US 119 due to a crash.

#US6 eastbound/westbound: Road closed between US 40; US 6 and CO 58; CO 93. Due to crash. No estimated time to open. https://t.co/TFZcGevkQL — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 10, 2021

CDOT said to use Interstate 70 as an alternate route.

This story will be updated when the road is reopened. Check back for updates.