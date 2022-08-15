EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A stretch of US 6 near Vail was closed Monday afternoon because of worsening water damage, the source of which officials were working to identify.

The damage is at mile marker 173.8 between Eagle-Vail and Dowd Canyon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Crews are working to determine where the water is coming from and next steps for repairing the damage,” CDOT said.

Drivers should instead use Interstate 70 while the highway is closed.

The water damage came as a monsoon surge hit the state on Monday, impacting travel throughout the state. I-70 was closed farther west in Glenwood Canyon because of a flash flood warning.

