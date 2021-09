GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – U.S. 6 is closed through Clear Creek Canyon in both directions between Golden and CO-119 as troopers investigate a head-on crash two miles west of Golden.

Colorado State Patrol says an alternate route is I-70 to exit 244 or exit 243.

US 6 / Clear Creek Canyon is closed both directions between Golden and Colo 119 while we investigate a head-on crash two miles west of Golden. Alternate route is I-70 to exit 244 or exit 243.



S1 pic.twitter.com/9hZZ7LtcDf — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) September 12, 2021