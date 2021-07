JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Eastbound US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon is closed as patrol officers are dealing with an “emotionally disturbed” person.

Colorado State Patrol says westbound US 6 is still open but moving slowly.

“Please be patient and give us space as we deal with an emotionally disturbed person and try to keep this situation as low key as possible,” a tweet from CSP says.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Eastbound US 6 Clr Crk CYN is CLOSED INDEFINITELY for rescue activity. Westbound is still open, but moving slowly. Please be patient and give us space as we deal with an emotionally disturbed person and try to keep this situation as low key as possible. — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) July 2, 2021