DENVER (KDVR) — High country travelers should prepare for delays starting next month when Colorado begins an emergency repaving project on Berthoud Pass.

The project is funded by an extra infusion of $25 million from the state to repair roads after a difficult winter season, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. That includes stretches of Interstate 70 and other highways around the state.

“The severe freeze-thaw cycle this year has caused significant damage to many of Colorado’s roadways, but in particular US 40 Berthoud Pass,” CDOT said in a news release Wednesday.

Berthoud Pass construction starts in August

The construction project is scheduled for the west side of Berthoud Pass near Winter Park, which suffered “badly deteriorating conditions since mid-winter,” according to CDOT’s executive director, Shoshana Lew.

While the state has been making temporary fixes, “it is important that we invest in more permanent repairs to this viral roadway, which is why this project is a priority for the Department’s broader effort to address the impacts of this winter,” Lew said in the release.

Construction is set along mile points 233-243. The project is scheduled to begin in early August and is expected to be finished by late October.

Work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Travelers can expect alternating lane closures and delays up to 20 minutes during work hours. A reduced speed limit through the work zone will be set at 40 mph.

Colorado highway repair list

Route Begin/end mile points US 40 MP 233-243 (Berthoud Pass) I-70 MP 215.7-223 (Eisenhower Tunnel to Georgetown) I-70 MP 190-203 (east side of Vail Pass to Frisco) I-76 MP 2.25-2.85 (eastbound only in Denver) US 50 MP 433-434 (north of Lamar) CO 151 MP 27-27.8 (east of Ignacio) I-70 MP 81.7-86.2 (east of Parachute) CO 94 MP 54.75-55.75 (east of Colorado Springs) CO 257 MP 16.6-17.6 (north of Windsor) US 160 MP 278.5-279 (La Veta Pass) CO 125 MP 0-10 (north of Granby) US 350 MP 46.7-49.7 (between Trinidad and La Junta) State highway locations where repairs are scheduled, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation

According to CDOT, the construction will be performed both by CDOT and contractors.