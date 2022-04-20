SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 36 on Tuesday night. Police investigators are asking drivers who traveled the highway that night for help.

The pedestrian was running across the highway and was struck, according to Colorado State Patrol. Investigators think the person was hit by multiple vehicles before one stopped at the scene.

It happened about 9:11 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 36 just west of the McCaslin Boulevard overpass.

“Investigators are asking anyone that was in the area at that time and think they might have struck or run over anything not realizing it was a pedestrian to please call with any information they may have on the incident,” Colorado State Patrol requested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-239-4583 and refer to case No. 1D221241.