ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Adams County were involved in a shooting with a suspect who allegedly shot and injured a woman at a nearby apartment.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, both east and westbound Highway 36 were closed from Federal Boulevard to Sheridan Boulevard due to a shooting investigation. Eastbound was reopened at around 6:30 a.m. and westbound was open at 7:30 a.m.

ACSO told FOX31’s Jim Hooley that deputies originally received a call for a gunshot victim at an apartment complex off Pecos. The female victim was transported to a local hospital where she is currently in intensive care.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect drove by and deputies began to pursue the car. ACSO said the suspect then fired shots at deputies.

The suspect was stopped after ACSO initiated a tactical maneuver. The sheriff’s office confirmed “all occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody,” but did not say how many people were arrested.

No deputies, suspects or bystanders were injured in the shooting.

This is an active investigation, and ACSO did not say how many suspects or deputies fired shots.

U.S. 36 was closed for an extended period of time, deputies were asking everyone to avoid the area. The closure was also impacting RTD buses, all buses were being detoured.

FOX31’s Jim Hooley will be on scene all morning gathering information. This story will be updated as well as on FOX31/Channel 2.