A possible road rage shooting led to a fiery crash, igniting a field and responding ambulance, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A suspected road rage shooting along U.S. 287 Thursday may instead have been a planned robbery attempt, investigators say.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said “additional evidence” led to the new narrative on what happened. The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. Thursday as a shooting between two vehicles near Owl Canyon Road and U.S. 287.

“An SUV with multiple passengers reportedly pulled in front of the victim vehicle, a Kia Sedona van, forcing it to stop. Masked suspect/s from the SUV then fired shots at the van. The van driver tried to leave but lost control of the vehicle, which crashed and caught fire. The suspect vehicle left the scene before first responders arrived,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday release.

Investigators say eight people were in the van, but none were hit by gunfire. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and were transported to a hospital, either by ambulance or helicopter.

SkyFOX was over the scene Thursday, capturing images of the charred van and surrounding field. No information has been released about who was in the van.

A responding ambulance also caught fire at the scene, but the sheriff’s office said the engine fire was not associated with the van fire. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.

Near the scene on Thursday, a helicopter responded to a medical emergency. But the sheriff’s office said the incident was unrelated to the shooting and vehicle fires.

The sheriff’s office hopes to get information, photos and videos from anyone who was on Owl Canyon Road or the immediate area at the time.

Tipsters may contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.