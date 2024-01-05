DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Highway 287 was closed in both directions Friday due to two separate crashes in Boulder County, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue. A Larimer County deputy is reportedly involved in one of the crashes.

One crash happened just north of Yellowstone Road near mile marker 322, between Longmont and Berthoud. Berthoud Fire says two people have died from the crash.

The scene of a crash on US 287 on Jan. 5, 2024. (KDVR)

U.S. Highway 287 was closed in both directions Friday due to a major crash. (Mountain View Fire Rescue.)

A second crash occurred near Highway 287 and County Road 2. According to Berthoud Fire, a Larimer County Sheriff Deputy was involved in the crash, but there is not a current status of the deputy’s condition.

MVFR said crews would be on the scene for an extended period and asked the public to avoid the area.