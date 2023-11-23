DENVER (KDVR) — As Thanksgiving Day wound down, a snowstorm began to move into Colorado. And it didn’t take long for the weather to affect the roads.

Northern Colorado, including Boulder and Fort Collins, are under a winter storm warning, with the area expected to get 5-12 inches of snow. The warning went into effect Thursday afternoon and is expected to stay in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, U.S. 287 was closed from Highway 14, at Ted’s Place, to the Wyoming state line.

Multiple crashes were reported on the icy road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The closure is from mile points 356-385.

The Denver metro area also was under a winter weather advisory, with a few inches expected by Saturday.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday, with the icy conditions expected to impact travel on the Black Friday shopping holiday.

The Pinpoint Weather Beast is tracking conditions around the area on Thursday night. Get a live look on Channel 2 News at 7 p.m. and check back for weather updates through the storm.