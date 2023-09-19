DENVER (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for the suspect in a road rage shooting Tuesday evening.

A person called JCSO just after 4 p.m., reporting they were shot in the arm while driving southbound on U.S. 285. It happened near U.S. 285 and South Sourdough Drive.

JCSO told FOX31 that the victim drove into Conifer and the suspect vehicle continued on southbound 285. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Now, deputies are searching for the suspect.

U.S. 285 southbound was closed at South Sourdough Drive while deputies looked for evidence.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies process the victim’s vehicle after an alleged road rage shooting on U.S. 285. (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

US 285 road rage shooting suspect

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver, four-door Acura with dark-tinted windows.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with a medium build, dark-colored hair and a goatee who was wearing dark sunglasses.

JSCO is asking anyone who sees the suspect vehicle to call 911 without attempting to follow or approach the suspect. Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 303-271-0211.