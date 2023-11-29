AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The holiday season is here, which means people will be sending packages and gifts all over the country for the next couple of weeks. But have you ever wondered what is actually going on with your package before it arrives at your door?

The UPS automated hub in Aurora is designed to push out 300,000 packages each and every day to be delivered to houses like yours. By the end of the holiday season, UPS delivers over 20 million packages.

Noah Gustafson, an operation manager for UPS, said during this time of the year, certain adjustments are made in order to meet the growing demand for deliveries.

Gustafson said UPS increases its employees for the holiday by hiring up to 45% more people in order to ensure that packages are delivered to the proper address in a timely manner.

UPS said it is hiring right now for the holiday season and is paying seasonal employees up to $30 an hour to assist in deliveries.

If you are looking for a job opportunity with UPS during this time, check out UPS’ website for information.