DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range saw rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and it’ll see another round Thursday afternoon.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is predicting a 40% chance for precipitation in Denver. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. The normal high right now is around 80.

Future radar 5 p.m. Thursday.

The mountains will have increasing clouds with morning and afternoon rain and thunderstorms possible. The chance for precipitation is 50-80%, especially in the central and northern mountain zones. High temperatures will be in the 60s.

Lingering afternoon rain and thunderstorms are possible on Friday. This is especially true in the mountains, north of I-70, where the jet stream will deliver gusty wind.

Drier and warmer conditions can be expected in Denver Saturday through Tuesday. We could hit 90 degrees. Wildfire smoke concentrations stay very low through Saturday.

The Broncos forecast Sunday will be dry, sunny, with light wind and abnormally warm at 89 degrees.

A strong cold front plows through next Wednesday with cooler air.