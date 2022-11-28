UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 12:43 p.m.

PCSO has tweeted that evacuations have been ordered for those living in the Mount Baldy subdivision in Rye due to what PCSO is referring to as the Old San Isabel fire.

The Red Cross has set up a reception center for evacuees at the Colorado City Recreation Center, at 5000 Cuerno Verde Boulevard.

UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 12:24 p.m.

(RYE, Colo.) — Pueblo School District 70 is evacuating Rye High School and Rye Elementary School due to their proximity to the grass fire on Old San Isabel Road.

Students will be transferred to Craver Middle School and once transferred parents may pick them up with proper identification. D-70 is coordinating with First Student for transportation of bused students and will provide updates as they become available.

MONDAY 11/28/2022 11:53 a.m.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is reporting that multiple fire agencies are responding to a grass fire near Rye, Colorado.

PCSO tweeted about the fire around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. PCSO said smoke is visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West areas.

This is a developing story. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more.