Community petitions for owner of 8-year-old Yorkie abandoned in dumpster to be fired

DENVER (KDVR) — A community petition has been signed by over 830 people, demanding the former owner who abandoned her dog in a dumpster be fired.

Nickie Bell, Assistant Superintendent at the Cherry Creek School District, and her husband Robert drove 32 miles from their home and left their eight-year-old Yorkshire terrier in a dumpster. A construction worker found the dog clinging to life the next day.

The Bells pleaded guilty to animal neglect last week, but the community wants a harsher punishment. One petition signer said they don’t want someone like Bell to be in charge of children at Cherry Creek.

“I for one don’t want someone who would treat a defenseless animal that way in charge of decision making for our children,” said Sandra Howard, who started the petition.

The Yorkie, now going by the name Teddy, is recovering with new owners.

