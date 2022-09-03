COLORADO SPRINGS — A large apartment fire that broke out overnight in northeast Colorado Springs has displaced 64 people from 34 apartments, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The fire, which happened in the 6000 block of Olympic Park Pt., near East Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard, was under control in an hour and a half, said CSFD.

In total, 50 firefighters responded and there were no reported injuries to those living at the complex or firefighters.

Video courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD)

CSFD said they are now working with the American Red Cross to help those displaced. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD)