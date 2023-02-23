HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A Goffin’s cockatoo named Simon was stolen from Neptune’s Tropical Fish Feb. 17.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are working to find the suspect’s responsible for taking the 31-year-old cockatoo.

Simon the missing cockatoo (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Simon is described as white with pink around her beak and mouth, along with yellow in the back of her feathers.

A reward of $1,000 was initially offered for the bird’s safe return. Then the reward was increased to up to $2,500. Now the reward has been raised to up to $5,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the suspects were associated with what appeared to be a dark colored Hyundai Sonata with no visible license plate.

Photo of car from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

“We just want our bird back, no questions asked,” Sharon Sullivan, the owner of the shop, said.

Sullivan said the bird can be taken to Colorado Exotic Animal Hospital at 7120 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 101 in Denver if whoever may have her doesn’t want to bring her back to their shop.

If you have any information, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.