IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An “unusual pink coloring” was discovered Monday morning in treated water being sent into Clear Creek.

The discovery was made by a staff member at the City of Idaho Springs Resource Reclamation Facility.

The city said in a release the source of the pink coloring is unknown. However, it was introduced into the facility by the city’s sewer collection system.

The discovery was made during daily water sampling, and after samples were analyzed at the facility, the city said no abnormal results were found.

It was reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. An investigation to determine the cause of the pink coloring was also launched.

No adverse effects have been reported in Clear Creek, but staff will continue to monitor the situation, the release said.