DENVER (KDVR) — Ten-year-old Robert “Bobby” Bizup went missing in Estes Park almost 65 years ago this August. While his remains were found inside the park the year after he went missing, the investigation is still open.

In August 1958, Bizup went missing from Camp St. Malo in Estes Park, which is across from Rocky Mountain National Park, according to the National Park Services Investigative Services Branch.

During the initial search, military personnel, local police, the NPS and other resources scoured the grounds of the park but Bizup was nowhere to be seen.

In 1959, his remains were found within park boundaries in a location where investigators had previously searched at the time of his disappearance.

The cause and nature of Bizup’s death were never definitively determined and the circumstances behind his disappearance remain unsolved.

If you or someone you know has any information on the case, a tip to aid in the investigation or report something suspicious in any National Park Service Site, contact the NPS tip line.

