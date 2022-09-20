WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department says an unoccupied excavator at a construction site fell into a hole early Tuesday morning causing a water main break.

It happened near Wadsworth Boulevard and 40th Avenue before 2 a.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation was called to the water main break to make sure the road did not erode. Crews deemed the road was structurally sound and safe to drive on.

A portion of Wadsworth Boulevard was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.

Crews on scene told FOX31 they are working to get the water shut off.

No injuries have been reported.