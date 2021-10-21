Unlit path to RTD train has Northglenn residents concerned

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — RTD will work with the City of Northglenn to make a makeshift access trail near the N-Line safer.

Some commuters are using the path near East 112th Avenue and York Street to get to the train platform, but without lighting at night, it can be unsafe.

The path was never designed for use as an actual access point.

“This is actually a maintenance trail the city of Northglenn requested to have paved with asphalt as part of the N-Line project,” Marta Sipeki, RTD’s senior manager of public relations and engagement, told FOX31.

RTD is working with the city to provide improved security.

“Northglenn is in the process of funding the design and construction of that path which will be a multi-use concrete path,” Sipeki said.

Lighting will also be installed along the path from 112th Avenue into the service area.

The RTD rail system operates light and commuter rail lines to more than 50 stations throughout the metro area. Each is monitored closely, but RTD tells the Problem Solvers that riders also play a role in maintaining a safe environment.

“If there is some kind of safety issue, we do invite people to let us know what is needed to be done to make sure everybody stays safe,” Sipeki said.

A start date for the work has yet to be announced.