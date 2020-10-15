Unlicensed security guard Matthew Dolloff will be charged with murder in the 2nd degree

DENVER (KDVR) – Matthew Dolloff, the unlicensed security guard working with a 9NEWS reporting crew at a “Patriot Muster” in downtown Denver last week, will be charged with murder in the 2nd degree.

If convicted, this charge carries a mandatory prison sentence of between 16 and 48 years.

Photos from the event show Dolloff and the victim, Lee Keltner, facing off before the deadly shooting. According to the police narrative, Keltner had been involved in an argument with another man and at one point turned his attention toward Dolloff. Keltner hit Dolloff in the face and then within seconds discharged OC spray while Dolloff simultaneously fired one shot.

9NEWS said it had contracted with the security company Pinkerton for an unarmed guard. Pinkerton said it contracted with another company that employed Dolloff. However, there is no record of Dolloff as a licensed security guard in the City and County of Denver.

“None of 9NEWS’ crew accompanied by Mr. Dolloff on Saturday were aware that he was armed,” the news station said in a statement.

Friends and family who talked to FOX31 said Keltner, the shooting victim, was a good guy.

“He’s a Western guy, he followed the cowboy code,” Steve Weil said. “He was a man of integrity and was an honest person. I never talked politics with him, that never came up.”

Dolloff was taken into custody moments after the shooting and has been held for suspicion of first-degree murder since then.

When asked about the case the day after the shooting, before any charges had been filed, criminal defense attorney Christopher Decker said there is no definite answer about if Dolloff can argue this was a case of self-defense.

“No one can really tell, until or unless [a crime was] charged, and a jury would determine the reasonableness of the circumstance,” Decker explained. “There are a lot of nuances to the law of self-defense.”