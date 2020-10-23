Unlicensed security guard in court for hearing; public defender says his family is receiving threats

DENVER (KDVR) – The unlicensed security guard accused of shooting and killing a demonstrator at a recent Denver protest while working to protect a 9NEWS producer appeared in front of a judge Friday afternoon, where his public defender argued against allowing media to record his hearing.

Valerie Cole, the public defender who is representing Matthew Dolloff, 30, called some media coverage “very harmful” and said there have been references and commentary suggesting Dolloff is affiliated with Antifa and a communist.

Cole said some coverage of Dolloff’s case has also been favorable.

“There have been threats on his life and numerous threats on his family’s life to the point to where they had to involve local law enforcement in the area where they reside,” said Cole. She said Dolloff’s family is living in a location that is “presumably providing them some anonymity,” but she said they continue to receive threats on “an almost daily basis.”

Cole said Dolloff’s case was the top trending topic on Twitter for the United States on the evening of the shooting.

Unlicensed Security Guard Matthew Dolloff charged with murder in the 2nd degree https://t.co/agHktsO5BN — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) October 15, 2020

Cole also said Dolloff has been placed in solitary confinement in the jail. She said she learned through a social worker at the jail Thursday that Dolloff “is and will remain in solitary confinement for the foreseeable future” because his case is high profile and “it is necessary for his protection.”