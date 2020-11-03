Unlicensed security guard charged with murder released from jail after posting bond

DENVER (KDVR) — Matthew Dolloff, the unlicensed security guard charged with shooting and killing a man at a rally in Denver last month, has posted bond and has been released from jail.

Dolloff has been held since the shooting on Oct. 11 and was formally charged with murder a few days later.

His bail was set at $500,000, which his attorney petitioned to have reduced. However, a judge ruled against that petition.

The shooting happened during a Patriot muster at Civic Center Park while Dolloff was providing protection for a 9NEWS crew. Video shows an argument between Lee Keltner and another man, with Keltner then turning and engaging with Dolloff. Simultaneously Dolloff fired his gun and Keltner discharged OC spray. Keltner died from the gunshot.

#breaking Security Guard Matthew Dolloff has posted $500,000 bond and has been released. Smart day to bond out, this will go under the radar on Election Day. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/gIJirtPqbZ — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) November 3, 2020