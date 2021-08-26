Unlicensed breeder sentenced to probation after dog falls out of U-Haul on I-70

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – An unlicensed breeder whose dog fell out of U-Haul truck on I-70 was sentenced to five years of probation for animal cruelty charges in a Jefferson County court.

The convicted woman, 61-year-old Larysa Pavlona Leuchanka, also is prohibited from being in contact with the dogs who were victimized and owning or breeding any animal.

The sentence stems from an incident on April 13 when Leuchanka was seen by a witness with a dog and puppy hanging out of the back of a trailer and unsecured. A witness who saw a dog hanging out of the back of the trailer honked and got Leuchanka to pull over. After being warned about the danger to the animals, she drove off with them still in the back.

Animal control officers from the Lakewood Police Department were dispatched to the scene and began their investigation. The following day, they were notified by animal control officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that one dog later fell out of the trailer on I-70. It was transported to Foothills Animal Shelter, where Leuchanka confirmed that the dog was hers and the one pictured in a photo hanging out of the trailer.

Officials said the animal was injured, but they didn’t say what the extent of the injuries were.

On June 23, Leuchanka pled guilty to a charge of cruelty to animals – neglect or mistreatment.

“The defendant’s neglect for the safety of the dogs in her care resulted in one being injured but it could have been much worse,” said Allie Galvan, a Deputy District Attorney in the First Judicial District (Gilpin/Jefferson) in a media statement. “We are satisfied with the court’s decision to ensure that other animals in our community won’t be placed in similar danger.”