DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Northern Colorado’s club hockey team has been suspended through 2026 after an investigation into conduct violations.

According to a spokesperson for UNC, allegations against members of the team were made last spring.

“That resulted in the university launching a months-long investigation to thoroughly and carefully gather information about the allegations,” the school said in a statement emailed to FOX31.

The team responded to a tweet saying it was being investigated and faced allegations regarding underage drinking and hazing.

“We are currently working to appeal those allegations as we feel the punishment does not correspond to our actions. We appreciate any support,” UNC Hockey said on X, formally Twitter,.

A statement from the team’s account on X said it has been suspended through 2026.

“The university’s actions and resolution demonstrate that the safety and welfare of students and the campus community remain our top priority,” the school said.

The team’s tweet called this “heartbreaking news.”