DENVER (KDVR) — Many folks have dreams of moving to Colorado, embracing the legal marijuana lifestyle, and perhaps even joining the industry.

The University of Denver is seeking to help those kinds of people “kickstart” their cannabis industry career through four new classes that launched this semester. The classes are in conjunction with Green Flower, a company providing training programs since 2014 for members of the marijuana industry.

There are four certificate paths: cannabis healthcare and medicine, cannabis agriculture and horticulture, the business of cannabis and cannabis compliance and risk management.

Headset.io, a cannabis market data analyst company, reported a 55% turnover rate in the cannabis retail industry. The organization shared that $106 million of cannabis was sold in the state during December 2023.

DU said there’s an average job growth of 27% over the past five years in the national cannabis industry, and there is a wide range of roles available for individuals hoping to get their foot in the door — or get a boost to their career.

Brass tacks: Cost, time and certificate details

All four certificates are 6-month, fully online programs that cost $750 upfront followed by $499 each month, or $2,750 if paid in full.

Each of the certificate programs is considered a non-credit program, so it won’t count toward any graduation requirements and also doesn’t qualify for federal aid. However, veterans discounts are available along with occasional limited-time discounts.

Students who take more than one program will receive a 33% discount on any additional cannabis certificate programs. Students can also complete any additional programs in 16 weeks, rather than 24, because the first course is the same for all four programs and does not need to be repeated, according to DU’s website.

The only requirement to register is to be over the age of 18.

The next start date is March 4, as the most recent round of courses began on Jan. 8.

Each of the certificates focuses on a different aspect of the industry. In the cannabis agriculture and horticulture path, students will learn the fundamentals of weed agriculture starting with seed selection and germination to proper soil composition and pest and disease management.

The program will also explore breeding, genetics, plant propagation and new cultivation practices, according to DU’s website. Students will also have opportunities to apply their knowledge in interactive exercises and real-world scenarios.

In the healthcare and medicine certificate path, students will learn the intricacies of cannabis medicine and will be able to offer “precise product recommendations” and assist with “treating various ailments and conditions with cannabis.”

Students who complete the healthcare certificate will earn a Green Flower Institute certificate as well.

For the business of cannabis certificate, the curriculum is aimed at entrepreneurs and professionals wanting to effectively market and brand their cannabis business. Students will learn through case studies and interactive exercises, according to DU.

Students who choose the cannabis compliance and risk management path will learn to navigate the “fast-evolving cannabis industry” and “gain the expertise to navigate the complexities of this ever-changing landscape and become a trusted cannabis compliance expert.”

Students who complete this course will receive a “digital badge” and will be prepared to pursue a Certified Commercial Cannabis Professional designation through the Association of Certified Commercial Cannabis Experts.