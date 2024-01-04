DENVER (KDVR) — It’s officially been a decade since the sale of recreational cannabis was legalized in Colorado.

The research journal Sports Medicine recently published a study from the University of Colorado. According to CU, it’s the first-ever study examining how legal, commercially available cannabis affects the experience of exercise.

Researchers recruited 42 Boulder-area volunteers who already run while using cannabis. The study revealed how cannabis can help or hinder performances and analyzed how CBD and THC may affect exercise differently.

Cannabis may enhance mood, but not performance

In the study, runners would take a survey and data would be collected during a 30-minute treadmill run both with and without using cannabis beforehand. Runners answered questions periodically to assess how they felt, how hard the workout felt, how quickly time seemed to pass, pain levels and more.

Across the board, the study found that runners enjoyed running and even experienced a more intense euphoria, or “runner’s high.”

“The bottom-line finding is that cannabis before exercise seems to increase positive mood and enjoyment during exercise, whether you use THC or CBD,” the study’s first author Laurel Gibson said.

However, the study found that THC products specifically may make exercise feel like it takes more effort. According to the study, runners reported that the same intensity of running felt “significantly harder during the cannabis run than the sober run.”

The study’s senior author Angela Bryan, who is a professor of psychology and neuroscience, said this may be because THC increases heart rates. Additionally, Bryan and Gibson said a previous study found that runners ran about 31 seconds slower per mile while under the influence of cannabis.

“It is pretty clear from our research that cannabis is not a performance-enhancing drug,” Bryan said.

The study also found that consuming cannabis before exercise can come with risks like dizziness and loss of balance.

“My opinion is that it’s definitely not performance-enhancing, and it’s psychologically enhancing, but I’m not going to run farther,” ultramarathon runner and study participant Heather Mashhoodi said.

CBD worked as well or better than THC to boost mood

While the study found that THC tends to make exercise feel like it takes more effort, it also found that CBD might be better for enhancing mood during exercise.

According to the study, good exercise moods were heightened even greater in the CBD group than in the THC group.

“Athletes may be able to get some of the benefits to mood without the impairment that can come with THC,” the study found.

Cannabis and “runner’s high”

The study and previous research by the team might defy long-held stereotypes that associate cannabis with “couch-lock.”

The National Library of Medicine defines runner’s high as an “ephemeral feeling some humans experience during and after endurance exercise.”

The CU study noted that new research suggests naturally produced brain chemicals, endogenous cannabinoids, likely kick in after an extended period of exercise, producing a feeling of euphoria and alertness.

“This thing kicks in and it makes the colors brighter and it makes my thoughts clearer and it makes me more emotionally attuned,” participant Heather Mashhoodi said. “When I use cannabis and I run, I get to feel that at a less intense mileage.”

Gibson said athletes may be able to tap into that high with a shorter workout, or even enhance it during a long one, by consuming CBD or THC. She said this is because cannabinoids from products bind to the same receptors as the cannabinoids our brain makes naturally.

Why do people mix cannabis and workouts?

The study surveyed respondents about their reasons for using cannabis with exercise:

90.5% said it increases enjoyment

69% said it decreases pain

59.5% said it increases focus

57.1% said it increases motivation

45.2% said it makes time go by faster

28.6% said it improves performance

It’s not for everyone

The study noted that while cannabis may have some benefits when it comes to exercise and mood, not only does it come with risks, but it is different from person to person and scenario to scenario.

For a runner with a goal of a quicker 5k or marathon PR, Bryan said it doesn’t really make sense to use cannabis beforehand.

However, Bryan said it might make more sense for an ultrarunner who is trying to get through the grind of a double-digit training run.

Bryan said she is most interested in how cannabis could potentially have a positive impact for those who struggle to exercise at all — whether that be due to physical pain, because they struggle with motivation or they simply don’t like it.

“We have an epidemic of sedentary lifestyle in this country, and we need new tools to try to get people to move their bodies in ways that are enjoyable,” Bryan said. “If cannabis is one of those tools, we need to explore it, keeping in mind both the harms and the benefits.”

Bryan added that it is too early to make broad recommendations, but the idea is worth exploring.

Gibson said they conducted the study to give policymakers, healthcare practitioners and the public at large the information they need to make an informed decision.