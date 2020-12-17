University of Colorado rescinds Father Woody’s honorary degree in light of abuse accusations

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado has revoked an honorary degree given to Father Charles Woodrich, known as Father Woody, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) announced on Thursday.

The move comes after numerous substantiated claims of sexual abuse against Father Woody have been reported since the Colorado Attorney General’s Office released its first report on clergy sex abuse last fall, according to a follow-up report released last month.

Father Woody was the pastor of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and was responsible for kicking off a yearly tradition of welcoming the homeless into the church. The event is known as Father Woody’s Christmas Party.

SNAP is asking that church leaders disclose what they knew about past abuse allegations that went unreported. The survivors network is also calling for more comprehensive laws to protect people from sexual abuse.

Father Woody’s name is also attached to a thriving homeless shelter in Denver, once called “Father Woody’s Haven of Hope”, is now just called “Haven of Hope.”

The non-profit has been working endlessly to remove Father Woody’s name from its organization since the board first got wind of the allegations early this year.

Haven of Hope has spent months working to change their signs outside the building, print new business cards, update its website and even formally change the name of the organization with the state.