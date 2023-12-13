DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder is offering a new elective course called “Prime Time” named after football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

Despite having lost more games than they won, CU’s home football games were a success for the local economy, bringing in an estimated $113.2 million in total economic impact.

Sanders’ arrival in Boulder has affected more than the local economy. CU has had a lot of national attention since — home games were completely sold out for the first time in history, celebrities came to games and more people were interested in the Buffs over the Denver Broncos.

Now, the “Prime Effect” has even impacted the university’s electives. This week, the school announced a new class called “Prime Time: Public Performance and Leadership.”

The course description reads: “Intercollegiate athletics and the college athlete experience are undergoing fundamental transformations as athletes gain control of their name, image and likeness and begin monetizing their personal brands for the first time. This course considers collegiate and professional athletes as a special kind of public figure, whose public personas can create opportunities to earn income from sponsors and commercial interests, but also as influential advocates for social justice and cultural influence.”

According to the course listing, it is restricted to sports media minor students only.

It will be offered for the spring 2024 semester at the Boulder Main Campus meeting on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.