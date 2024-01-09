DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder was featured on a list of best colleges and universities for people who love the outdoors.
The list, compiled by Outdoors.com, listed 11 schools the digital publication said included quick access to nature before, between and after class.
The list was not ranked in any particular order:
- CU Boulder in Boulder, Colorado
- SUNY Cortland in Cortland, New York
- Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina
- Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan
- Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas
- Pomona College in Claremont, California
- Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, California
- University of Miami in Miami
- University of Vermont in Chittenden County, Vermont
- OSU Cascades in Bend, Oregon
- New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico
For Boulder, Outdoors.com highlighted the 150 miles of trails within the city limits, as well as the Flatirons, which are a major part of the city’s view.
The list also talked about how the school has several majors that focus on the outdoors, including outdoor recreation and natural sciences. It also mentioned the university’s climbing gym and adventure resource center.