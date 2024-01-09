DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder was featured on a list of best colleges and universities for people who love the outdoors.

The list, compiled by Outdoors.com, listed 11 schools the digital publication said included quick access to nature before, between and after class.

The list was not ranked in any particular order:

CU Boulder in Boulder, Colorado

in Boulder, Colorado SUNY Cortland in Cortland, New York

Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina

Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan

Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas

Pomona College in Claremont, California

Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, California

University of Miami in Miami

University of Vermont in Chittenden County, Vermont

OSU Cascades in Bend, Oregon

New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico

For Boulder, Outdoors.com highlighted the 150 miles of trails within the city limits, as well as the Flatirons, which are a major part of the city’s view.

The list also talked about how the school has several majors that focus on the outdoors, including outdoor recreation and natural sciences. It also mentioned the university’s climbing gym and adventure resource center.