University of Colorado bans visiting professor from outreach after Trump speech

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

University of Colorado Boulder


BOULDER, Colo. (AP/KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder has announced that visiting former California professor John Eastman is no longer permitted to perform outreach or speak after giving a speech for then-President Donald Trump shortly before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Eastman performed activities as a representative of the Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization.

The Daily Camera reported that the university said Eastman alleged widespread election fraud during his speech without providing evidence.

Eastman told the university it violated his constitutional rights and he would be “exploring all options.” Eastman retired from Chapman University on Jan. 14.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories