DENVER (KDVR) – Police are saying that an early morning shooting in Denver’s University neighborhood left one person dead and those responsible still at large.

The Denver Police Department received the call regarding a shooting on the 2200 block of Buchtel Boulevard around 1:29 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released by officials at this point.

According to DPD, there have not been any arrests made but the investigation is in its early stages.

If you have any information that could help those leading this investigation locate those responsible for this shooting, please reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.