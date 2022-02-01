Students relocated from University Hill Elementary due to barricaded person who made previous threats

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Valley School District says University Hill Elementary students are being moved to the BVSD Education Center due to police activity near the school.

The Boulder Police Department said there is a barricaded individual in the neighborhood near the school, who has made threats towards University Hill Elementary previously.

Police said a reverse 911 call was sent to 65 homes around 9:30 a.m.

“Beginning at 9:30 a.m. a Mandatory Shelter In Place Order has been issued for the area surrounding and including 955 Broadway. Take the following protective actions: Shelter in Place. This Order stands Until Further Notice,” shared Boulder police.

BVSD said parents can pick up students starting at 10 a.m. at the BVSD Education Center at 6500 E. Arapahoe Rd. in Boulder.

The incident started around 8 a.m. when BVSD said the school was originally placed on secure lockout.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.