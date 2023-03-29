DENVER (KDVR) — An update for parents with pre-K-aged children, the Colorado Department of Early Childhood is extending the release of first-round matching until next month.

That new date is now April 26.

This additional time will help maximize the likelihood of families receiving their first or second choice and give families and providers more time to fully consider their capabilities and preferences.

The free universal preschool program was voter-approved and will launch this fall. It’s expected to save families thousands of dollars each year and increase access to pre-K education.

Since launching the application in January, around 30,000 families have signed up to participate and almost 2,000 providers have chosen to participate.

The Denver Preschool Program is also increasing the tuition credits by nearly 15% for the upcoming school year which will go to help with the expansion of the program.

Families are being matched with providers through a mathematical algorithm and the new release date is April 26.