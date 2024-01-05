DENVER (KDVR) — United Airlines is hoping to build a new flight training center off Pena Boulevard near Denver International Airport, but the project is still in early steps.

A pre-application plan was received by the city of Denver on Dec. 22, according to a city spokesperson, but has not been reviewed yet. But if all goes according to United’s plans, the campus will be operational by Fall 2027.

United operates a Flight Training Center in Denver’s Central Park, but the campus is bordered by Quebec Street, 35th Avenue, Trenton Street and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard — this means the campus has little room for growth. United anticipates its existing campus to grow through 2040.

The so-called Quebec campus trains about 16,500 pilots annually and functions as the company’s primary pilot training facility.

Because of the Quebec campus constraints, United purchased 114 acres of property close to Denver International Airport “to facilitate necessary growth,” according to the company.

United says the new campus will evolve, but initially will include a new simulator building with 12 full flight simulators and required training and support facilities. After that, the campus will include additional flight training facilities and associated support uses.

Phase 1A of the project will include one full-flight simulator building and one central utility plant, the airline said. The facility will be operated 24/7, 364 days a year, and will have limited, controlled access because of this.

“Concurrently, alongside the FTC, United is actively investigating programmatic needs to support corporate campus activity accommodating about 5,000 employees in future phases of the project,” the pre-plan states.

Here’s a visual look at what United Airlines has planned for its new flight training center. (Photo from United Airlines Pre-plan submitted to the city of Denver).

The pre-plan from United lists seven basic framework developments for the potential campus, which are:

Extend Telluride Way between 64th and 67th Avenues Conduct a mobility study for the street cross-section at 64th, spanning Yampa Street to Telluride Way Conduct a mobility study for the demand for an extension of 66th Avenue from Yampa to Telluride Way One north-south internal circulation corridor should be aligned with the existing street grid One east-west internal circulation corridor should be aligned with the existing street grid Phase 1A will be developed adjacent to the intersection of 64th Avenue and Yampa Street Developments at the intersections of 64th Avenue and Yampa Street, as well as Telluride Way, to address the street; and developments that incorporate “strong architectural design elements.”

The current plans are created in conjunction with ZGF Architects.