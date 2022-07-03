High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

DENVER (KDVR) – Nearly 2,000 United Power customers in Firestone and the surrounding municipalities are without power Sunday evening.

According to United Power’s outage map, a report came in at approximately 5:08 p.m., which upon further inspection revealed that 1,913 residents living across the company’s western region are without power.

The company’s other regions have not been impacted as of this post.

If you are a United Power customer and are experiencing an outage or similar problem, you can both report the issue, and learn more on their outage information page.

The source of this power outage has not been identified at this time, but check back with FOX31 as updates come in.