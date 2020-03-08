United flight diverted to DIA following incident with several passengers

DENVER (KDVR) — A United flight from Eagle to Newark was diverted to DIA Sunday afternoon due to a situation that occurred while in flight.

According to Denver police, there was an incident that involved three passengers on the flight. The incident reportedly occurred because a passenger was sick.

The flight landed at 1:27 p.m. and took off again at 2:00 p.m.

United released this statement:

United 1562 from Eagle, Colorado to Newark diverted to Denver due to a small group of disruptive passengers on-board who failed to follow crew member instructions. After landing safely, the aircraft was met by law enforcement. The passengers were removed and the flight re-departed for Newark.