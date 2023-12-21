DENVER (KDVR) — The end-of-the-year holiday travel rush has begun. Between Thursday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Transportation Safety Administration expects to screen 850,000 travelers departing from Denver International Airport.

FOX 31’s Nicole Fierro got a behind-the-scenes look at how crews, from TSA checkpoints to the control tower, are working to make trips take off smoothly.

“Yesterday, we screened 74,000 departing travelers,” Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lorie Dankers said, adding “Today’s at 79,000 and tomorrow’s 82,000.”

New scanning technology and all-hands-on-deck staffing for TSA are part of the equation for trying to make the airport rush smoother.

“We know hour by hour the number of passengers that we expect so we staff for that as well,” Dankers said.

United Airlines expects more people will travel for the Christmas holiday than they did for Thanksgiving.

“We’re planning over a million people here in Denver on United Alone, over 50,000 customers a day, carrying over 9 million in our system,” Jonna McGrath, Vice President of Airport Operations for United Denver Hub, said.

United tells FOX31 they have more than 10,000 employees based in Denver.

“We have 40 state-of-the-art deicing units, we have all our teams on standby so we’re going to get everyone where they want to be this holiday season,” McGrath said.

For those hoping to touch down with presents, TSA suggests wrapping later and preparing now to cut down on time at checkpoints.

“Wrap at your destination or, instead, I recommend using a gift bag,” Denkers said. “This way an officer can slip the item out of the gift bag and take a quick look at it. Otherwise, you’re going to be standing there while somebody unwraps the gift. I talked to TSA officers and they tell me by midmorning they’ve each unwrapped about a dozen gifts.”

United is anticipating Friday and Saturday as the busiest travel days around Christmas along with Jan. 2 after New Year’s Day. United advises downloading the United app. TSA suggests looking at wait times on DIA’s website and arriving early.