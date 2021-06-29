United Airlines plane purchase could create 3,000 new jobs in Denver

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

DENVER (KDVR) – A massive purchase of new airplanes by United Airlines means as many as 3,000 new jobs will be coming to Denver.

United said Tuesday it has purchased 270 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft. It’s the largest combined order in the airline’s history and the biggest by an individual carrier in the last decade, the airline said.

Dubbed the “United Next” plan, United says it will have a transformational effect on the customer experience and is expected to increase the total number of available seats per domestic departure by almost 30%, significantly lower carbon emissions per seat and create tens of thousands of unionized jobs by 2026.

United is the leading carrier in Denver, with more than 450 current daily departures out of Denver International Airport.

Overall, the addition of these new aircraft to United’s fleet has the potential to create as many as 25,000 unionized jobs at the airline, including up to 3,000 jobs in Denver.

United said its new aircraft order will come with a new signature interior that includes seat-back entertainment in every seat, larger overhead bins for every passenger’s carry-on bag and in-flight WiFi, as well as LED lighting.

The airline expects to fly the first 737 MAX 8 with the signature interior this summer and to begin flying the 737 MAX 10 and the Airbus A321neo in early 2023.