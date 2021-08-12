United flight experiences mechanical issue before landing in Denver

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — A United Airlines flight suffered a mechanical issue ahead of its landing Thursday night at Denver International Airport.

UA 1983 was traveling from New Orleans to Denver when it “experienced a mechanical issue before landing,” the company said in a statement.

“The aircraft landed safely and was met by emergency vehicles as a precaution. The aircraft taxied to a gate and customers deplaned normally,” United stated.

The airline did not share any further details about the mechanical issue.

An airport spokesperson said the plane landed around 7:35 p.m. and airport officials were “not aware of any other issues with the aircraft.”