United flight experiences mechanical issue before landing in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A United Airlines flight suffered a mechanical issue ahead of its landing Thursday night at Denver International Airport.
UA 1983 was traveling from New Orleans to Denver when it “experienced a mechanical issue before landing,” the company said in a statement.
“The aircraft landed safely and was met by emergency vehicles as a precaution. The aircraft taxied to a gate and customers deplaned normally,” United stated.
The airline did not share any further details about the mechanical issue.
An airport spokesperson said the plane landed around 7:35 p.m. and airport officials were “not aware of any other issues with the aircraft.”