DENVER (KDVR) — Travel troubles continue for United Airlines as the July Fourth weekend approaches.

No airport is feeling the pain more than Denver International as United attempts to get back on track.

The misery map operated by FlightAware showed two-thirds of flights coming and going out of Denver’s airport Friday afternoon were delayed or canceled. United led the way: 13% of its flights were canceled and another 47% were delayed as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

United has blamed weather that started in the Northeast earlier this week, combined with a lack of air traffic controllers staffed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

But unions for both United pilots and flight attendants say United management shares much of the blame, pointing out no other airline has had as many cancellations and delays in the past week.

“And I feel badly, not only for the pain and suffering our passengers have had to endure, but also our employees on the front line,” said Garth Thompson, a United Airbus captain based in Denver and spokesman for the Air Line Pilots Association. “United’s problems over the last four or five days have been outsized compared to the rest of the industry.”

In an email to FOX31, United Airlines said:

We are ready for the busy holiday travel weekend. Our reliability continues to improve, with far fewer cancellations today compared to previous days. Storms in Denver, Chicago and the East Coast will continue to be a challenge, but most of today’s cancellations were made in advance to give customers time to adjust. We’re grateful to our customers for their patience and our employees for working so hard to take care of them through this challenging week. United Airlines

Flight attendants point to United operations issue

But the Association of Flight Attendants posted a long statement online blaming United Airlines management, posting in part, “The airline actually ‘lost’ crews in the system for days on end because there was such a significant breakdown in running the operation. This isn’t a new issue. Our union identified the problem last summer but United management failed to address these problems.”

Thompson, the United captain, spoke about the issue.

“We’ve had situations where a flight has been canceled and a crew is standing by waiting to do something to be reassigned. And they can’t get a hold of our crew scheduling department,” Thompson said.

He said the flight crew scheduling department is understaffed and believed the airline overbooked itself for the summer travel season.

Thompson said United’s attempts to blame the weather and the FAA for understaffing is only part of the story.

“The FAA doesn’t hire customer service agents. The FAA doesn’t hire ramp staff reservations, agents, pilots, flight attendants. And they certainly don’t staff the crew scheduling department that we haven’t been able to get a hold of during this problem,” Thompson said.

United insists weather is the problem

In an email to FOX31 Friday afternoon, a United spokesman insisted staffing is not the issue. He wrote United is fully staffed in Denver and has hired more than 1,000 people already in 2023.

The United spokesman maintained lingering thunderstorms in the Northeast combined with FAA staffing constraints have led to flight crews being out of position. He acknowledged Denver was especially vulnerable to disruptions because it’s a hub with lots of connections.

This week, Denver has had three ground stops because of weather, and there were more delays Friday because of thunderstorms.

“I hope we can get our act together, because we have millions of passengers that have plans with families and vacations over the holiday. And we certainly want them to be able to go enjoy these things,” Thompson said.