United Airlines announces new 2022 route from DIA to Munich

DENVER (KDVR) — Visiting the Bavarian capital is about to become a much more expedited affair following the announcement of a Denver International Airport flight route set to begin in the new year.

Starting April 23, 2022, United Airlines will begin providing a daily flight to Munich, Germany out of DIA.

The joint effort between the American-based airline and their Star Alliance partner, Lufthansa, will give Denver travelers the chance to fly directly to one of the most efficient European hubs.

“United’s continued investment in more international flights from Denver is encouraging,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “This new service to Munich provides more options for those traveling to Europe and also for connecting passengers through DEN.”

Pre-pandemic numbers had Munich ranked seventh when it came to European markets that were utilized most often by the outbound D.I.A. flights. 35,000 travelers made the journey from Colorado to the Bavarian runways in 2019 alone.

In addition to this announcement, United will also be resuming flights to Frankfurt and London-Heathrow on March 4, 2022.