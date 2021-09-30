United Airlines: 99.5% of workers are vaccinated or exempt for deadline

United Airlines told KDVR that more than 97% of employees were vaccinated just ahead of the Sept. 27 deadline, aside from a small number who submitted exemptions. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

DENVER (AP) — United Airlines says only about 300 employees face dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, about half the number that the airline reported earlier this week.

United said Thursday that many of the nearly 600 employees who were initially facing termination uploaded their vaccination cards and won’t get fired.

United announced the vaccine requirement in August. The airline says about 99% of its workers either got vaccinated or applied for a medical or religious exemption.